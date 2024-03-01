Simonyan posted a transcript of the recording of a conversation between Bundeswehr officers

The editor-in-chief of the Rossiya Segodnya media group and the RT television channel Margarita Simonyan revealed the details of the conversation between the German military about the attack on the Crimean Bridge. The transcript of the officers' conversation contains not only Germany's plans to bomb the bridge, but also the plans of the United States and Great Britain, which, according to the interlocutors, are already directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine.

The attack on the Crimean Bridge was discussed by four high-ranking German military officials

The conversation, which took place on February 19, 2024, included the head of the operations and exercises department of the Bundeswehr Air Force Command Frank Graefe, the BBC Bundeswehr Inspector Ingo Gerhartz, an employee of the air operations center of the Bundeswehr Space Command Stefan Fenske and an employee of the same department named Frostedte.

According to Simonyan, the recording of the conversation between the German military was given to her by certain “comrades in uniform.” “In this most interesting recording they are discussing how they will bomb (attention!) the Crimean Bridge. And how could they do it more skillfully, so that at the same time they [канцлер Германии Олаф] Scholz could continue to say that his hut is on edge,” she wrote the day before.

They planned to strike the Crimean bridge and ammunition depot with Taurus missiles

Stefan Fenske, an employee of the air operations center of the Bundeswehr Space Command, told how the discussion took place and the plan for the attack on the Crimean Bridge was developed.

“I would like to say one more thing about the destruction of the bridge. We intensively studied this issue and, unfortunately, came to the conclusion that the bridge, due to its size, is similar to a runway. Therefore, it may not require 10 or even 20 missiles,” he said.

The Taurus missiles that were planned to carry out the strikes could have been delivered by the French Dassault Rafale fighter. It was this that the German officers considered as an option.

At the same time, the military also took care of how Germany would not become a party to the conflict by implementing such a plan. “We need to make sure that from the very beginning there is no language that makes us a party to the conflict,” the transcript reads.

Germany refused to consider itself a party to the conflict in Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Germany is not a party to the conflict, and the German army will not participate in hostilities in any way. According to him, no one wants the conflict in Ukraine to escalate into a war between Russia and NATO.

We will not allow the escalation of the war, that is, the war between Russia and NATO. And what I just said again, and made it clear from the very beginning: there will be neither German military nor NATO soldiers on Ukrainian soil, because otherwise this would entail such a danger Olaf Scholz Federal Chancellor of Germany

The British helped prepare Storm Shadow attacks on Russia

During the conversation, the German officers also discussed the actions of the United States and Great Britain. In their opinion, both countries are already directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine.

Thus, military experts from Great Britain were in Ukraine and helped the troops prepare attacks on Russia. “The British were there and equipped the planes,” the transcript of the conversation says.

Full transcript of the discussion by German officers of the strikes on the Crimean Bridge Margarita Simonyan published on your page on VKontakte. She added that she would add an audio recording of the conversation later.