According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, controlled by the group, dozens of other people are injured

The Palestinian Ministry of Health, controlled by Hamas, stated that an Israeli airstrike left at least 70 people dead in the al-Maghazi refugee camp, in the center of the Gaza Strip, this Sunday (Dec 24, 2023). The information is from Al Jazeera (state broadcaster of the Qatari monarchy) and cannot be independently verified. According to ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra, the death toll is expected to rise. Dozens of people are injured and families are searching for survivors amid the rubble. According to Gaza health authorities, more than 20,000 Palestinians have been killed since the war began. A Al JazeeraHamas defined the bombing as a “new war crime” It is “massacre”.