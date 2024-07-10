Gaza (Union)

The Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, confirmed yesterday that two-thirds of the schools run by the agency in the Gaza Strip have been damaged since the war began 9 months ago.

Lazzarini said, via the “X” website, that some schools were bombed, and many of them were severely damaged.

“Schools have been transformed from safe places of education and hope for children into overcrowded shelters and often end up a place of death and misery,” he added.

“Four schools have been bombed in the past four days alone,” Lazzarini said.

UNRWA said it was running 284 schools in the besieged coastal enclave before the Gaza war began on October 7.

“Nine months have passed and the killing, destruction and despair continue. Gaza is no place for children,” Lazzarini said, calling for an immediate ceasefire.

“The blatant disregard for international humanitarian law cannot become the new normal,” Lazzarini stressed.

In Berlin, the German Foreign Ministry said it was “unacceptable that civilians seeking protection in schools are being killed.”

The German Foreign Ministry called for a halt to the repeated attacks on schools by the Israeli army and for a speedy investigation into them.

In a related context, the municipalities of the northern Gaza Strip documented the Israeli army’s destruction of more than 90% of water wells, which caused all areas in the northern Gaza Strip to be deprived of water, and exacerbated the suffering of the population in light of the intense heat, in addition to the destruction of the infrastructure of sewage pumps.

The municipalities of the northern Gaza Strip confirmed that all residents do not have access to the necessary healthy water for drinking, and are drinking polluted water, warning of the spread of many diseases, including cholera and hepatitis, widely among the Gazans who live in dire conditions.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced yesterday that the number of Palestinian victims as a result of the Israeli war that has been ongoing since October 7 has risen to 38,295 dead and 88,241 injured.

The ministry said in its daily statement: “The Israeli occupation committed 4 massacres against families in the Gaza Strip during the past 24 hours, resulting in 52 deaths and 208 injuries.”