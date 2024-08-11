Monday, August 12, 2024, 00:27











Ukraine and Russia were holding each other responsible at the time of going to press for the fire that broke out yesterday in the cooling tower of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, in southern Ukraine but under Kremlin control since March 2022. The governor of the city of Energodar, where the plant is located, denounced that the origin was a drone bombing. The International Atomic Energy Agency, which has a team of experts on site, reported that “several explosions” were heard, after which “dense black smoke” was produced. In any case, the same sources assured that there had been “no impact on nuclear safety.” The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, confirmed that “radiation levels are within normal limits,” but denounced that it was “the Russian occupants” who started the fire.