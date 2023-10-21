A military base in western Iraq, which includes American forces, was attacked by at least one drone, according to an Iraqi security source and another military source, without any casualties or damage recorded.

A security source, who preferred to remain anonymous, said that “two drones” attacked the “Ain al-Asad” base located in Anbar Governorate in western Iraq today, Saturday, and while “the first was intercepted and shot down,” “the second fell due to a technical defect inside the camp without to cause damage.”

A military source, who preferred to remain anonymous, said, “A drone fell inside the base without damage.”

Since Wednesday, bases containing American forces and forces from the international coalition to combat terrorism in Iraq, namely “Ain al-Assad” and “Harir” in the Kurdistan region in northern Iraq, and a camp near Baghdad airport, have been subjected to five attacks.