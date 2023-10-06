Russian bombers from the Center group of troops hit four command and observation posts of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This was announced on Friday, October 6, by the head of the group’s press center, Alexander Savchuk.

“Bomber aircraft carried out strikes on four command and observation posts of Ukrainian troops in the Serebryanka area,” he was quoted as saying. TASS.

Savchuk also added that air defense systems destroyed three enemy unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the Kremennaya area.

Earlier, on October 5, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that crews of the BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) inflicted fire on a Ukrainian Armed Forces stronghold, as well as an infantry concentration in the Krasnolimansk direction. To destroy enemy personnel hiding in the forest, the military used the “combing fire” method.

Before this, on October 4, the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin said that the gray zone in the Krasnoliman direction had been expanded over the past 24 hours. He also stated that Russian troops have expanded the gray zone in the Andreevsky direction and improved their positions.

On October 1, Savchuk reported that Russian military personnel eliminated 50 militants of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Krasnolimansk direction in the area of ​​​​the Torsky ledge and Serebryansky forestry. An enemy armored fighting vehicle and pickup truck were also destroyed.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 last year, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

