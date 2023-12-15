Developer Brandon Sheffield has posted some on X Images of the new Bomberman arcade, commenting: “We used to joke about it when we talked about microtransactions , but in the end they actually did it. Konami made a Bomberman game where bombs cost real money. When they are finished (if you have just three) and you are forced to walk around without any defense, the game asks you to insert more money. After a while it also stops movement. Maybe it's already been said, but does it just make me mad that someone would do something like this?”

Konami launched an arcade version of Bomberman for eight players, which seems like the dream of all fans of the series. Too bad it's necessary pay for extra bombs . In what sense? You may be wondering. Let's try to explain.

Rapacious microtransactions

The new Bomberman who charges for bombs

In fact, they seem like really predatory microtransactions to us, if they are actually as described (and we have no reason to doubt it).

Be that as it may, one of Sheffield's followers pointed out to him that the game is the Western version of Bomberman: The Medal, announced in 2018 and arriving first in Japanese arcades. In Japan it is a medal game: similar games are used to simulate the excitement of gambling, partly to circumvent the stringent local rules on the matter.

At home, Bomberman: The Medal works in a similar way to the other medal games, with the latter (essentially tokens) being spent on bombs. By spending two medals you can place a normal bomb, while by spending ten you can create a mega explosion which, if it involves other players, yields more medals. So somehow you can get extra gaming time by playing.

In the West, however, it has become a game based on tickets, exclusive to the Round1 chain, where you cannot get extra bombs by playing, but only tickets to redeem prizes. Then, once the bombs are finished, the game invites you to “swipe the card”. Of course by credit. Only in this way can you continue playing.

In the video below you can see how the game works and how the enemies that give the biggest rewards require a lot of bombs to take down.

The video also shows how players don't drive characters, but only cursors with which they place bombs.

In fact, it is a very popular type of game in modern arcades, where it is increasingly difficult to find traditional arcades in favor of these games that accumulate redeemable tickets. In this case, it is only regrettable that historical intellectual property has been brought into play for what is in all respects a disguised slot machine.