Tonight, Saturday 15 April 2023, at 21.20 on Rete 4, Bomber, a 1982 film directed by Michele Lupo and starring Bud Spencer and Jerry Calà, will be broadcast. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Bud Graziano, alias Bomber, old boxing glory, works on an old worn-out boat as a captain. His boat is destined for scrapping, so he finds himself out of work and homeless. Bud meets on his way Jerry, a young owner of a gym frequented by colorful characters, who practice boxing with poor results, saving him from shady figures who want to beat him and thus revealing his nature as a boxer. Thanks to the help of his sister Susanna and with the offer of room and board, Jerry convinces Bud to find a boxer for an upcoming match against an athlete from Rosco Dunn’s gym, a “large American sergeant” dedicated to a thousand shady dealings, who he wins by deceit and instills fear in those who challenge him.

During a brawl in a club, Bud notices Giorgio Desideri, alias Giorgione, a Neapolitan boy who lives by his wits and is not involved in sport, but with a winning right foot. After a chase, the two convince him to practice and Giorgione – despite an arbitration blatantly against him – defeats the US athlete Sam Newman. Following his defeat, Rosco’s henchmen set Jerry’s gym on fire. Bomber then decides to challenge the American sergeant in a fun clandestine tug-of-war competition, winning; with the money won, the boys reopen the “Strong and Tenaci” gym.

Subsequently, however, Rosco Dunn manages to bribe Giorgione, telling him a false version of the boxing match between him and Bud Graziano (actually his henchmen broke Bud’s hand the day before the match). Giorgione voluntarily misses a meeting with a certain Attilio Jacovoni, known as Tritolo, and thus places himself under the employ of Croupe, his partner. Bud takes his revenge by devastating Croupe’s place and manages to bring Giorgione back to the right path.

Bomber: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Bomber, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Bud Spencer: Bud Graziano, known as Bomber

Jerry Cala: Jerry

Mike Miller: Giorgio Desideri, known as Giorgione

Kallie Knoetze as Rosco Dunn

Gegia: Susanna

Nando Paone: Prosecco or Sylvester Stangone

Giorgio Vignali: Silos

Maurizio Tori: Piddu

Francesco D’Adda: Tuft of leather

Valeria Cavalli as Claudia, girlfriend of Giorgione

Angela CampanellaLauretta

Bobby RhodesSamuel Newman

Vincenzo Maggio: referee

Piero Del Papa: Croupe’s man

Nando Murolo as Croupe, owner of the bar

Rik Battaglia: American trainer

Piero Trombetta: professor

Giovanni Cianfriglia: hooligan

Mario Mattioli: ringside reporter

Streaming and TV

Where to see Bomber on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – Saturday 15 April 2023 – at 21.20 on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free MediasetPlay.it platform.