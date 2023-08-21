There was a Lautaro Martinez who wanted to escape from Milan after a few months at Inter: he got into his car and went around alone to vent his sadness. And also a Lautaro Martinez who was actually replaced in every game, before others, without being able to understand it. Now there is no Inter without Toro and one cannot imagine Lautaro away from what is a world built around him: more and more leaders, more and more strikers. Recognized captain, with an armband taken to the sound of goals, performance, loyalty, empathy with the fans, Nerazzurri spirit. The brace at Monza – so apparently simple to score, but which embodies the Bull from the penalty area – is a statement, a warning to the sailors: Inzaghi’s team is hungry, like its driver.