Today, the university landscape in Gaza must be discussed in the past tense. It only exists in fragments. The campus of the Islamic University went up in flames shortly after the massacre on October 7. A few days later, Israeli bombs hit the universities of Al-Azhar and Al-Quds. In January, the last remaining university, Al-Israa, was razed to the ground. Almost all twelve universities are now so damaged or destroyed that it is impossible to continue research and teaching there. Hundreds to thousands of lecturers and students have lost their lives in the war. Those who could have fled abroad.