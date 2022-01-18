Are all Call of Duty coming to Game Pass on day one?

In the words of Phil Spencer: “As a team, we are on a mission to spread the joy and community of gaming to everyone on the planet.”, and what just happened is something very interesting because it has just been confirmed that Microsoft will buy Activision Blizzard.

same as with Bethesda Two years ago, Microsoft has reached an agreement to acquire the company that publishes games such as Call of Duty, Warcraft, Diablo, Overwatch and dozens of other titles.

The head of Xbox declares that they are very excited to have the opportunity to work with “amazing, talented and dedicated talent through Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, Beenox, Demonware, Digital Legends, High Moon Studios, Infinity Ward, Major League Gaming , Radical Entertainment, Raven Software, Sledgehammer Games, Toys for Bob, Treyarch and other teams through Activision Blizzard.”

a point that phil spencer is that until the transaction closes, ActivisionBlizzard Y Microsoft Gaming will operate independently. After the publisher from Call of Duty You will have to report to your new boss.

Activision Blizzard games will join Game Pass on consoles and PC

An additional detail that was seen to come is that the games of ActivisionBlizzard they will join the Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass subscription service when the purchase is nearing completion. To this, phil spencer He added that they already have more than 25 million subscribers.

On the other hand, according to Dinah Bliss, tech news reporter Bloomberg, the agreement for the purchase of Activision Blizzard will be for the not inconsiderable amount of 70 billion dollars.

As we mentioned before, this purchase has to be approved first. However, let’s not lose sight of the fact that it was the same process that they went through with Bethesda.

Will we see a Call of Duty working with the cloud? We won’t have any more games of crash bandicoot on playstation? docandy crush will join Game Pass soon? We will be aware of everything that is revealed about this story.

Fountain