Romelu Lukaku is not living what he dreamed of at Chelsea. In the first 18 games of this course he scored seven goals, and between physical problems and technical decisions he started in the Premier League only in eight games out of twenty. The situation clearly does not make him happy and the tip, speaking in ‘Sky Sport’, did not bite his tongue when describing it, also sending a very clear message to both the Inter fans and its board of directors.

Moment: “I’m physically very well. After two years in Italy, working with trainers and nutritionists, I’m fine. However, I’m not happy with the situation, that’s normal. I think the coach chose to play with another drawing, the only thing I can do to do is not give up and remain professional. I am not happy with the situation, but I am a worker and I am not going to throw in the towel. “

Inter: “What happened shouldn’t go like this. How I left Inter, how I communicated with the Tifosi bothers me. It was not the right time, and now I think the time to speak has come. I always said that I have Inter in my heart and I hope to I’m really going to play there again. I’m in love with Italy and it’s time to tell people what really happened, without speaking ill of anyone, because it’s not my style. “

‘Tifosi’: “First of all, I want to apologize to the fans. The way I left must have been different. I had to talk to you first, because what you have done for me, for my family, for my mother, for my son, they are things that will stay for life. In the bottom of my heart I hope to return to Inter and not do it at the end of my career, but at a still good level, to aim to win more. “