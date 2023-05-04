‘Bombazo’ in Colombian soccer: Ecuadorian millionaire would have bought a team

Ecuadorian manager Michel Deller, the millionaire behind the successful Independiente del Valle, the team from the neighboring country that has successfully caused a sensation on the continent, would have acquired the Atletico Huilafrom Colombia.

This was announced by Diego Rueda, a journalist for ‘Caracol radio’.

‘Ecuadorian millionaire buys Colombian team’

“Bombshell: Michel Deller, owner of Independiente del Valle and considered the best leader in South American football, bought Atlético Huila. Great news for the ‘Opita’ team and for the Colombian League”Rueda pointed out on his Twitter account.

Bomb: Michel Deller, owner of Independiente del Valle and considered the best leader in South American soccer, bought Atlético Huila. Great news for the ‘Opita’ team and for the Colombian League. – Diego Rueda (@diegonoticia) May 4, 2023

Unofficially, there is talk that the acquisition of Huila would have been given for a value close to 10 million dollars.



Deller is the largest shareholder of the ‘Quicentro and ‘San Luis’ shopping centers in Ecuador. It is also the owner of the franchise of the popular brand of Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) in the country.

In football, he owns Independiente del Valle and Numancia, from Spain.

