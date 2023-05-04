Ecuadorian manager Michel Deller, the millionaire behind the successful Independiente del Valle, the team from the neighboring country that has successfully caused a sensation on the continent, acquired ownership of the Atletico Huilafrom Colombia.

This was announced by Diego Rueda, a journalist for ‘Caracol radio’. And so it was confirmed minutes later.

Ecuadorian millionaire bought Colombian team

Photo: Dimayor – Vizzor Image

“Bombshell: Michel Deller, owner of Independiente del Valle and considered the best leader in South American football, bought Atlético Huila. Great news for the ‘Opita’ team and for the Colombian League”Rueda pointed out on his Twitter account. Then the news was confirmed.

The official announcement will be made at 10 in the morning, at a press conference in Neiva.

Along with Deller, the businessman from Barranquilla also appears at the head of the acquisition Maruan Issa.

The new owners of Huila

Photo Carlos Andrés Vargas and EFE

Deller is the largest shareholder of the ‘Quicentro and ‘San Luis’ shopping centers, in Ecuador. Likewise, he is the franchise owner of the popular brand of Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) in the country.

In football, he owns Independiente del Valle and Numancia, from Spain.

Issa, according to what is said in Barranquilla, is very close to Deller due to alleged business dealings in the management of shopping centers.

Unofficially, there is talk that the acquisition of Huila would have been given for a value close to 10 million dollars

