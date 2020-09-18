Mumbai The Bombay High Court has today asked the Maharashtra government to file a reply on a PIL. In this petition, it has been requested to make the medicine used in the treatment of patients of Kovid-19 directly available in the hospitals, isolation centers, separate habitat centers where the patients are being admitted.

Justice K.M. K. Tateed gave the above instructions during the hearing on the PIL of the NGO All Maharashtra Human Rights Welfare Organization.

The petition states that essential medicines used in the treatment of Kovid-19, such as Remdacivir, Actemra injection, are available only with select chemists, due to which it takes time for the patient to start treatment.

Petitioner Prashant Pandey told the court that the patient’s family has to bring medicines and many times more money has to be paid than the price. Time will be saved if these medicines are made available in hospitals and different habitat centers. On this, the court has asked the state government to file a reply by October 2.

