Riya Chakraborty has been granted bail by the Bombay High Court. He spent about 1 month in Byculla jail. Riya Chakraborty will be released today (October 7) if the paperwork is completed by evening. According to ‘Times Now’ report, the court in Riya’s bail order has clearly stated that Riya Chakraborty is not part of any drug dealers’ chain. In such a situation, it is not appropriate to keep them in jail.

Charges could not be proved in court

According to the report, according to the chats received by NCB, Riya was accused that Riya is linked to the drug cartel. At the same time, the allegations on Riya could not be proved due to its lack of evidence in the court. The sections under which NCB took action on Riya could not be proved in court. It is worth noting that when the petitioner appeared before the court on first remand, the investigating agency did not demand his custody, it is written in the Bell Orders. This means that they were satisfied with the investigation and that they (the petitioners) cooperated in the investigation.

Court said – do not ask for remand, that is, you are satisfied

The court said in its order that celebrities cannot be punished with special liability. The court has also held that Riya is not a part of any drug dealers’ chain. In its judgment, the court said, “The special court judge has commented that Riya can harm other people and evidence, while there is no need for any such observation.” It is also worth noting that when the petitioner was brought before the court for first remand, the investigating agency did not ask for his custody. This means that the agency is satisfied with its inquiry and the petitioner has fully supported the investigation. ‘

Court said – no evidence of involvement in illicit trade

The court further wrote in its judgment, ‘No drug was recovered from the house of the petitioner or Sushant Singh Rajput in the investigation. It is his own case that the accused has taken drugs and there is no recovery. In such a situation, there is currently nothing to show here that the petitioner has committed any crime or he is involved in illegal trade. Many have argued that he is involved in illicit trade, but there has been no seizure of such substance under Section 37. As such the court agrees and is satisfied with the argument that the petitioner is not guilty under Section 19, 24 or 27A or involved in the trade of illegal goods. He is not part of any drug dealers’ chain.

The NCB said that there is evidence of drug trafficking

Riya was arrested under Sections 8 (c) r / w 20 (b) (ii), 25, 27 A, 28 & 29 of the NDPS Act 1985.

Earlier, NCB had given affidavits against Riya’s bail plea. These were given by NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede. It was written that there is enough evidence against Riya which can prove that she was involved in drug trafficking.

