Bombardment | A Russian fighter accidentally bombed Belgorod – This is what is known about the case

Russian An Su-34 fighter-bomber accidentally bombed the city of Belgorod on Thursday evening in Russia, according to the news agency AFP and the British Broadcasting Corporation, among others. BBC.

The bombing happened a little after ten in the evening. An investigation has been launched into the incident.

According to the statement of the Russian Ministry of Defense, an unusual situation occurred during the flight of the Su-34 plane and the plane lost its ammunition.

Event was captured on video that appears to be from a traffic surveillance camera.

In it, a body seems to first hit the side of the highway, which lifts matter from the ground into the air. About 20 seconds later, a powerful explosion occurs in the same place, throwing a passing car onto its roof.

Helsingin Sanomat’s fact checker John Helin estimated that apparently the bomb first hit the ground with force and exploded a little later. Helin thinks that it could refer to a faulty lighter, for example.

To the area governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said the message service In Telegramthat the bombardment caused a crater about 20 meters wide in the center of the city.

According to Gladkov, three people were injured and two of them received hospital treatment. In addition, apartment buildings and cars were damaged in the bombing.

The mayor of the city Valentin Demidov on the other hand, said that the residents of the houses damaged in the bombing have been temporarily moved to hotels.

Belgorod the city is located in the western parts of Russia, about 40 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. During Russia’s war of aggression, there have been several explosions in the region, for example at ammunition depots, for which Russia has blamed Ukraine.

Gladkov claimed in January that 25 people had been killed and more than 90 wounded in the region since the war began.

Last October, another Su-34 plane crashed and hit a residential building in the town of Jeisk in southern Russia. 16 people died in the accident, including several children.

