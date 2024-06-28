Bombardieri’s gaffe on the Luana d’Orazio case: attack on Calderone, but the minister was someone else

Pierpaolo Bombardieri’s summer slip-up on the topic of workplace deaths: the number one of UIL personally attacked Minister Marina Calderone for an event – the tragic death of Luana D’Orazio – dating back to the time of the Draghi government, when the Ministry of Labor was not headed by the minister from the Brothers of Italy party, but by Andrea Orlando. The reaction of condemnation from the parties in the government area was immediate.

Statements by Secretary Bombardieri

Speaking together with the mother of Luana D’Orazio, the 22-year-old girl who died at work crushed by a warping machine in 2021 in Prato, the secretary of Uil Bombardieri reported, making his own, the words of the young woman’s mother, stating that “theMinister of Labor Calderone should go and live at Luana’s house for two days to see what it means”. And if the words resulting from a mother’s pain can certainly be understood, those of the secretary of a national union could only arouse harsh reactions among the government parties. Moreover, at the time of the events, Minister Calderone was not yet managing the ministry of Via Veneto. This was done by Andrea Orlando, a member of a party diametrically opposed to that of Calderone, and a minister of a different majority than the current one.

The reaction of the majority parties. Brothers of Italy: “Shameful and dangerous words of the secretary”

The harsh reaction of the government parties was not long in coming, starting with Walter Rizzetto, President of the Labor Commission in the Chamber: ”Exploiting a tragedy is unacceptable. And it is a shame that an important union secretary expresses himself with these words. Shameful and also dangerous. I invite Uil itself to take a stand against such violent and out-of-place statements, also considering the fact that the current Minister of Labor Marina Calderone was preceded by Minister Orlando at the time of the events”. Rizzetto concludes: “we will always continue our work on the topic of safety, despite Bombardieri’s rantings.”

League: “Shameless Bombers”

The Lega also condemns the words of the UIL secretary: “Bombers without shame, his words are very serious and disrespectful. It is unacceptable to use the pain of a mother and a tragic event to attack a minister and the Government who in recent months have shown great commitment to combating the massacre of deaths at work, always keeping a table open with the unions who have the duty to assume their own responsibility” said Tiziana Nisini, Vice President of the Labor Commission at Montecitorio.

Forza Italia: “It is disrespectful to speculate on a dramatic story”

“The secretary of Uil Bombardieri raises an absurd and completely out of place controversy, attacking Minister Calderone who has been investing in security since the beginning of his mandate”, the words of Deputy Chiara Tenerini, Labor Manager of Forza Italia, who continues “mirroring on a dramatic story like that of Luana D’Orazio, which also occurred under another Government, does not honor Bombardieri and is profoundly disrespectful. We will continue to work to recover from the stagnation of recent years and increase safety at work, which is a priority of this majority and this Government”.