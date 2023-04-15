2016: what a sliding door for Kvyat

Daniil Kvyat was a driver who benefited from Helmut Marko’s modus operandi in the Red Bull youth program, paying, however, at the same time severe consequences when the Austrian’s ‘forge’ was disliked. Kvyat in 2013 won the GP3 championship in a really complicated season in that series for his young program partner Carlos Sainz and thanks to the success in GP3 he obtained a seat in F1 in Toro Rosso in 2014 beating Antonio Felix Da Costa in the run-up to the wheel in the top automotive series.

At the end of 2014, then, Sebastian Vettel left Red Bull to move to Ferrari e Helmut Marko decided to promote Daniil Kvyat to Red Bull who obtained five points finishes in his debut season in F1, two of which in the first races in Australia and Malaysia. Kvyat barely got a third of the points from more experienced box-mate Jean Eric Vergne (who scored 22), but the Russian got the better of Vergne who left F1 as Toro Rosso revolutionized the driver pairing in 2015 with the rookies Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz.

After a few races in 2016, however, Daniil Kvyat was relegated to Toro Rosso to allow Max Verstappen to land in Red Bull, team with which he won immediately on his debut in Barcelona in Spain. Kvyat had scored a podium in China in 2016 with Red Bull, but in the following race in Russia he was involved in an accident involving Sebastian Vettel at the start. Just as in a few years Kvyat had climbed F1 to reach a top, in a few weeks he found himself having to deal with a relegation that was very difficult to digest.

That pre-contract with Ferrari

Podcast host ‘Track Limits’ – the full episode will air on April 20 – Daniil Kvyat has revealed that in 2016 he was close to signing with Ferrari. “I was delivering some really good performances at the time – declared the Russian pilot who grew up in Rome – i had just achieved another podium for the ed team I was also negotiating with Ferrari who wanted me to replace Kimi Raikkonen. Suddenly finding myself in Toro Rosso was not easy, I went from having a contract with Ferrari in front of me to relegation”.

Kvyat then found himself on foot in 2018 after a disappointing 2017 in Toro Rosso, but he found refuge in Ferrari where he took care of the obscure work on the simulator in his new role as development driver, a now crucial role in an F1 in which to make corrections to the simulator during the race weekend is essential in order to obtain good results. Kvyat then got a new call up to F1 in 2019 and finished on the podium again in Germany with Toro Rosso. He is currently engaged in the WEC in the LMP2 class with the Prema e team he has just formalized the fact that he is linked to Lamborghini within the LMDh project which also involves Romain Grosjean.