Wuilker Fariñez.
Wuilker Fariñez.
The purslane club could not complete the signing of David Ospina but they would have already chosen.
National Athletic It is advancing in the search for its goalkeeper to face the 2024 season, in which it will compete in the League and the Copa Libertadores.
The purslane team was in negotiations to sign the experienced goalkeeper David Ospinabut it could not be specified.
Given the impossibility of hiring the goalkeeper of the Colombian National Team, the team began the search for another high-quality goalkeeper, in order to replace the void left by Kevin Mier.
Faríñez, to Nacional
Everything indicates that the team has already found the chosen one. Press versions claim that he reached an agreement with the Venezuelan goalkeeper Wuilker Faríñez.
Faríñez became known in the League after his stay in Millonarios. He then went to French football, specifically Lens.
However, his activity there has not been as expected and he has just overcome a long injury, which is why he has not stopped since mid-2022.
The goalkeeper would arrive as a free agent and would present his medical exams this coming week to sign his contract and be presented.
PABLO ROMERO
Sports
