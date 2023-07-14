historic strikeHollywood is in turmoil as thousands of actors, screenwriters and other employees have laid off their jobs en masse. Major blockbusters such as Avatar and Spider-Man 4 and top series such as The Witcher, House of the Dragon, The Last of Us and Stranger Things are therefore at risk.

Film studios are not happy about the strike. “If they do this, they will shut down the entire industry. I find that a very creepy thought,” said Bob Iger, CEO of Disney, shocked. Experts fear that the action could take months.

Who supports the strike?

Prominent Hollywood stars have since expressed their support for the strike, including Margot Robbie, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Dwayne ‘the Rock’ Johnson, Neil Patrick Harris, Ben Stiller and Rami Malek, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon. The well-known film director Christopher Nolan – known for The Dark Knight films, among others – says that actors Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt left the premiere of the new blockbuster Oppenheimer when the strike started.

"We voted and 98 percent were in favor of a strike if there is no deal," Matt Damon said on the red carpet. "If we hear during this event that the strike has indeed been announced, we will go home immediately. We support the people who strike. Millions are made in this sector, we have to make sure that money also reaches the invisible people on the margins."

Director Christopher Nolan supports his actors at the premiere:

Historic strike

This is the largest strike in more than sixty years. The reason is the broken down consultations with major studios about income from streaming services and the use of AI in films, the American trade union SAG-AFTRA announced during a press conference on Thursday after a vote among 160,000 members.

According to the SAG-AFTRA negotiator, “actors earn contracts that move with the times.” He stressed at the press conference that striking is “the last option, but we no longer see any alternative.” It is the second major strike to hit Hollywood; the screenwriters stopped all work at the beginning of May. In practice, the strike means that virtually all American film and television productions will come to a standstill.

The negotiation between the producers, united in Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), and the actors was postponed by two weeks to this morning US time. Until midnight they gave each other the chance to come to a deal, but it now appears that they did not succeed.

They make so much money off us. But the rack is out. This is a turning point in history. If we don’t close ranks now, we may all be replaced by machines in the future Fran Drescher, President of SAG-AFTRA

Threatened by AI

“We believe it is absolutely essential that these negotiations not only protect us, but also that we are properly compensated when our images are used to practice AI,” the actors previously wrote in a joint letter.

Actress Fran Drescher, the president of SAG-AFTRA, lashed out at the Hollywood studios during the press conference. “They should be ashamed of themselves,” said Drescher. “They make so much money off us. But the rack is out. This is a turning point in history. If we don’t close ranks now, we may all be replaced by machines in the future.”

Drescher emphasized how great the willingness to act is among the actors. She also stated that “we understand that this is a big, far-reaching decision that will affect many people, including outside our union.” For example, she mentioned other crew members on film sets, who can no longer work either.

Trade association Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers is disappointed with the strike. “This is certainly not the result we hoped for, as studios cannot function without the artists who bring our TV shows and movies to life,” the studio said in a statement. “Unfortunately, the union has chosen a path that will lead to financial hardship for countless thousands of people dependent on the industry.”

Dozens of productions

It's not been the first time since 1960 that Hollywood scriptwriters' and actors' unions went on strike at the same time. The writers' strike has already led to the delay of dozens of productions, including The white lotus, Spider Man 4, Mission: Impossible 8, Stranger things and The last of us.

Disney previously announced that it would push the launch of some major blockbusters to a later date. So have the scripts of the new Avengersfilms built up a lot of backlog, as a result of which Avengers: Kang Dynasty will come out a year later. Also the third deadpoolfilm that was supposed to be released before the summer of 2024 can now only premiere in the fall of 2024. Also the successor to Avatar Way of Water is postponed by one year. The fifth film in the series will not see life until 2031. For example, there will be 22 years between the beginning and the end of the franchise.

“The major streaming platforms, such as Netflix, will still have some old material lying aside to fill the gaps,” says Belgian filmmaker Dominique Deruddere. The last news. “But the new stuff? They just don’t come, that’s at a standstill, it’s that simple.”

