Thousands of actors and employees in Hollywood are laying off their jobs en masse after negotiations with major studios over revenue from streaming services and the use of AI in films have broken down. The American trade union SAG-AFTRA announced this during a press conference on Thursday after a vote among 160,000 members. This is the largest strike in more than sixty years.
#Bomb #Hollywood #actors #lay #massive #work #dozens #major #productions #shut
WHO classifies sweetener aspartame as “possibly carcinogenic”.
EAccording to a new expert assessment, a sweetener commonly used in soft drinks, yoghurt and chewing gum may cause cancer...
Leave a Reply