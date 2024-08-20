Chicago.- The U.S. Secret Service was investigating bomb threats made today at “several locations” in downtown Chicago, where the Democratic National Convention is being held.

Law enforcement agencies were inspecting the affected areas and assessing the credibility of the threat, according to a message from the joint information centre established for the Convention.

A Fox 32 reporter in Chicago said in a post on X that his station received an email with a bomb threat at four hotels in downtown Chicago. Fox 32 in Chicago reported that authorities deployed police dogs at a hotel in the area. An officer said nothing suspicious had been found.