Bomb threats | A wave of bomb threats during the elections in Bulgaria, the authorities suspect a connection with Russia

Bulgaria, which is suffering from bomb threats, will vote in the parliamentary elections on Sunday.

in Bulgaria Dozens of schools have been closed on Monday and Tuesday due to bomb threats, AFP says. Dozens of schools have been evacuated across the country from the capital Sofia to Burgas and from Pleven to Sliven and Varna.

On Monday alone, there were 102 bomb threats. So far, however, no explosives have been found in any of the schools, and the threats are not said to pose any real danger.

Next Sunday, parliamentary elections will be held in Bulgaria. Most of the polling stations will be set up in schools.

However, the elections will be held in the normal way, unless there are real threats, the country’s interior minister Ivan Demerdzhiev said on Tuesday.

Minister of the Interior According to Demerdzhiev, the bomb threats are “hybrid attacks that are somehow connected to Russia”.

The Bulgarian authorities have asked for help in identifying the perpetrators of the threats from the intelligence services of the partner countries, especially from the United States, Demerdzhiev says.

According to the authorities, the threats were sent by email from Google accounts. The email addresses and phones from which the threats were sent are registered in the United States and Great Britain.

Bulgaria has announced that it will launch a terrorism investigation following a wave of bomb threats.