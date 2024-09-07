Home World

From: Julia Hanigk

A passenger plane is on its way from India to Germany. Then a person on board hands over a bomb threat written on toilet paper. The crew reacts.

Frankfurt – It is every airline passenger’s nightmare: an emergency landing. But that is exactly what happened to a passenger plane from India that was on its way to Germany. The reason: a bomb threat written on a piece of toilet paper.

Airplane diverted due to bomb threat

The incident was reported by state broadcaster TRT in Turkey. According to the report, the plane, which belonged to the Indian airline Vistara, was flying from Mumbai to Frankfurt en route. After the bomb threat appeared on board, the plane was diverted to an airport in eastern Turkey.

A bomb threat on toilet paper caused an airplane to make an emergency landing. © Soeren Stache/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

Airline publishes statement: “Safety of utmost importance”

On X, Vistara Airlines wrote: “Flight UK27 from Mumbai to Frankfurt (BOM-FRA) was diverted to Turkey (Erzurum Airport) for safety reasons and landed safely at 19:05.” An official statement was released shortly afterwards.

It said: “All necessary checks have been carried out and the customers, crew and aircraft have been cleared by the security authorities. Since the crew has overstayed their duty, we are sending another aircraft with a new crew to Erzurum Airport in Turkey, which is expected to arrive at 12:25 local time and depart for Frankfurt at 14:30 local time with all crew members. In the meantime, every effort is being made to minimize inconvenience to customers and to provide them with refreshments and meals. We sincerely regret any inconvenience caused to them by this unforeseen situation. As always, the safety of our customers, crew and aircraft is of paramount importance to Vistara.”

The words “bomb on the plane” were read – crew and passengers evacuated

How TRT Citing the governor of Erzurum, Mustafa Ciftci, the airspace above the city was closed to air traffic and a state of emergency was declared. According to his statements, a passenger gave the crew a piece of toilet paper with the inscription “bomb on the plane”. So far, no further information has been provided, for example about the gender or age of the passenger or about the results of the searches of the passengers, luggage and the aircraft.

However, according to the company, the plane landed safely in the eastern province of Erzurum. Turkey’s Transport Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu said that the 237 passengers and 14 crew members on board had been evacuated.

In July, a plane had to make an emergency landing due to a "biological hazard". The crew had to vomit. At the end of last year, passengers had to jump out of a Ryanair plane. (jh/dpa)