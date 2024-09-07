An Indian passenger plane en route to Germany was diverted to an airport in eastern Turkey because of a bomb threat written on toilet paper on board, Turkish state broadcaster TRT reported.

The plane belonging to the Indian airline Vistara, which was travelling from Mumbai to Frankfurt, landed safely in the eastern province of Erzurum on Friday afternoon, according to the airline. The 237 passengers and 14 crew members on board were evacuated, said Transport Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu.