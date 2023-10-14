Home page World

From: Maximilian Kettenbach

Split

The Mona Lisa is on display in the Louvre in Paris. © Christian Böhmer/dpa

The Louvre is closing the museum on Saturday. A bomb threat apparently forces those responsible to do so.

Frankfurt – The world-famous Paris Museum Louvre was apparently evacuated on Saturday afternoon and has already closed its doors this Saturday for security reasons. According to the French TV station BFMTV, it is about a specific bomb threat. The Louvre Museum has received news that the police are conducting an investigation this Saturday afternoon, reports BFMTV.

With reference to the French news agency AFP, the broadcaster also reports an initial police statement. “The Louvre has received a written message indicating that there is a risk to the museum and its visitors.”

Apparent bomb threat against Louvre in Paris – museum announces temporary closure

The museum has also already confirmed its closure via X. The statement reads: “Dear visitors, for security reasons, the Louvre Museum is closing its doors today, Saturday, October 14th. People who booked a same-day visit will receive a refund. We thank you for your understanding.”

In France The highest alert level was declared on Friday. The background was a fatal knife attack on a teacher in Arras, northern France. The country fears that the conflict between Hamas and Israel could be transferred to France.

With 72,735 square meters of space and 9.6 million visitors in 2019, the Louvre is the largest and most visited art museum in the world.