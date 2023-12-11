You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Giovanny Urshela.
The coastal team confirmed the hiring on their social networks.
The renowned Colombian baseball player Giovanny Urshela was announced as a player Barranquilla caimansa team that broke the news on their social networks.
“Welcome to your new home Urshela! The Caimanes de Barranquilla organization, headed by its president Roberto Char informs that the Colombian major league Giovanni Urshela will be part of our roster for the current 2023-2024 season,” the team said in X's account.
Welcome to your new home Urshela! The Caimanes de Barranquilla organization, headed by its president Roberto Char, informs that the Colombian major leaguer Giovanni Urshela will be part of our roster for the current 2023-2024 season. pic.twitter.com/A9n6pk74hd
— Caimanes de Barranquilla (@caimanesLPB) December 11, 2023
The team also confirmed that Urshela already has a debut date this Tuesday, December 12 in a match against Leones at 7:00 p.m.
Urshela is a Colombian professional baseball player who played his last season for Los Angeles Angels of the MLB, his position is third base.
In the Major Leagues he has also played in Cleveland Indians, Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins.
In the middle of this year the baseball player had suffered an injury, it was a fracture in his left pelvis that took him out of the rest of the season.
SPORTS
