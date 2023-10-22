Shakira He has been known for his successful songs in the world of entertainment, but also for his statements, because whenever he speaks the networks explode… And this time has not been the exception.

The Colombian singer still talks about her successes, but the last one, ‘The boss’, has given a lot to talk about in the world of music.

much admiration

He has received countless awards for his music over the years, but since the separation with the former soccer player of the Barcelona Gerard Piqué, the planet’s media ‘have it in their sights’.

Well, Piqué too, who is news when he is seen with Clara Chía Marti, his girlfriend, whom he met at his company Kosmos.

Shakira delivered some statements in which she confessed who another of the men in her life was, but she was not referring to her ‘ex’, Piqué, or Antonio de la Rúa.

Little was known

On the Service 95 platform, the Barranquilla woman expressed her admiration for another Colombian, with whom she shared little, but did speak on few occasions.

“We met when I was only 21 years old, because he wanted to interview me and write an article about me, something that I never understood,” said the singer.

Close?

And I add: “From then on, we were very close, I remember that when we met, At our first meeting, he told me to tell him an interesting story. And I said, ‘But, about what?’ To which she responded: ‘Tell me anything, if you don’t tell me, I’ll make it up.’ That’s what she did, tell stories, and that’s how she conquered our hearts.”

She referred to the writer Gabriel Garcia Marquezwith whom he had some encounters in recent years.

“He was very obsessive with his work, he could edit his books up to nine times. And that reminds me of me when I’m in the process of creating music. He was always in search of perfection, and that’s why I think he was very close to it,” Shakira said.

The one born in Barranquilla had the opportunity to participate in the film’s music ‘Love in the time of cholera’.

“It has been my favorite part of my repertoire since then. For its part, One Hundred Years of Solitude is a book that has not only impacted me at very deep levels, but has left a profound mark on an entire country and has completely changed the vision of Colombia in the world, and even in Latin America. ”, he stated.

