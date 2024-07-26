L’Basel-Mulhouse Airport (EuroAirport), between Switzerland and France, was evacuated this morning due to a bomb scare. Air traffic has been interrupted. The bomb threat was confirmed by the Bureau du protocole et de la communication interministérielle (Bpci) of the Préfecture of Haut-Rhin (France). The airport is located on French territory. Since the beginning of the year, EuroAirport has already been evacuated and traffic interrupted several times, due to bomb threats. Each time the warnings turned out to be false.