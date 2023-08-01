Team Reptile announced that the versions PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One Of BOMB RUSH CYBERFUNK they will be available from the next September 1sttwo weeks after the launch of the versions Nintendo Switch and Steamoutgoing on August 18th.

Also these versions of the spiritual successor of Jet Set Radio will be sold at a price of €39.99. Let’s see a new trailer below.

BOMB RUSH CYBERFUNK – Special Trailer

Source: Team Reptile Street Gematsu