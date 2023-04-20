Team Reptile announced, on the occasion of theIndie World transmitted by Nintendothat his BOMB RUSH CYBERFUNK — spiritual heir of Jet Set Radio with original soundtrack composed by Hideki Naganuma — will be launched next August 18th on Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam, followed by more platforms later. These should be included PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

Below we can see a new trailer.

BOMB RUSH CYBERFUNK – Release Date Trailer

Source: Team Reptile Street Gematsu