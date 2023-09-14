Team Reptilein collaboration with iam8bit And Skybound Games announces the physical version of Bomb Rush Cyberfunk For PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. It will be available next time December 5th with pre-orders starting tomorrow, September 15th.

Stickers will be included in the physical edition and the cover will be illustrated by Tan Zhi Hui. The exclusive edition of iam8bit will launch in the last quarter of 2023 and will include a graffiti booklet, a slipcase for the game and six vinyl shaped graffiti. Furthermore, the publisher will produce a triple vinyl disc arriving in the first quarter of 2023 with the musical tracks composed by Knxwledge, Hideki Naganuma, Reso, Klaus Veen and others still, with the cover designed by Sem Graham. The disc will also include a digital download code.

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk is available now, and you can find ours here review.

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk – Physical Edition Trailer

