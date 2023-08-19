As scheduled, Bomb Rush Cyberfunk And available in these hours on Nintendo Switch and PCwith lots of launch trailer to remember the release of this interesting action that presents itself as a sort of spiritual successor to Jet Set Radio.
The elements of proximity to the famous Sega arcade are many, starting from the concept up to the graphic style adopted, but in the absence of an official sequel to Jet Set Radio, the new proposal from Team Reptile is a novelty that we welcome very gladly .
The launch trailer, visible above, clearly shows how the spirit is very close to that of the classic Sega.
Again we find ourselves traveling various levels of a sort of futuristic “cyberfunk” world aboard roller skates, bicycles, skateboards and other wheeled vehicles, completing insane courses and performing assorted stunts around the city.
The spiritual heir of Jet Set Radio
As we had already seen previously, the release date of Bomb Rush Cyberfunk is differentiated by platform: from today it is available on PC and Nintendo Switch, while on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One it will arrive starting fromSeptember 1, 2023.
From the launch trailer it emerges with further clarity how Bomb Rush Cyberfunk owes a lot to the classic SEGA, from the cel shading graphics to the game formula itself, but will also introduce some new features in terms of gameplay and storytelling, which we are curious to experience.
As visible in the video, it will be possible to perform spectacular stunts and ring combos to add multipliers to the score and achieve ever more exciting performances. You can learn more about the game in question by reading our preview of Bomb Rush Cyberfunk.
