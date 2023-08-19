As scheduled, Bomb Rush Cyberfunk And available in these hours on Nintendo Switch and PCwith lots of launch trailer to remember the release of this interesting action that presents itself as a sort of spiritual successor to Jet Set Radio.

The elements of proximity to the famous Sega arcade are many, starting from the concept up to the graphic style adopted, but in the absence of an official sequel to Jet Set Radio, the new proposal from Team Reptile is a novelty that we welcome very gladly .

The launch trailer, visible above, clearly shows how the spirit is very close to that of the classic Sega.

Again we find ourselves traveling various levels of a sort of futuristic “cyberfunk” world aboard roller skates, bicycles, skateboards and other wheeled vehicles, completing insane courses and performing assorted stunts around the city.