Among the many protagonists of the Indie World of April 2023 there is also Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, which has reappeared after a long period of radar silence. For the occasion, the release date was announced, hopefully this time definitive, for Nintendo Switch and PC: The August 18, 2023.

Later Team Reptile’s game, heavily inspired by Jet Set Radio, will come on other platforms as wellyet to be revealed. In any case, we are probably talking about PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. The developers had previously promised publication on other platforms just a week after the Switch and PC versions, however we are talking about statements dating back to August 2021, before the game was postponed to this year.

During the Indie World in April 2023 we also had the opportunity to review the game in action in a trailer, which we offer below.

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk is a cel-shaded action that is very reminiscent of the atmosphere of Jet Set Radio, which catapults us into a cyberfunk world, where everyone is equipped with boostapacks and spray cans to create graffiti. If you want to know more about the pages of Multiplayer.it find our preview of Bomb Rush Cyberfunk.