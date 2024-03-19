Pfas, the eternal pollutants: From water to blood, they are everywhere

They can be found in nail polish, in fast food packaging, even in contact lenses: they are called Pfas, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances and have been defined as “eternal pollutants” because they are found in water, in food, and are even transmitted mother to son and for destroy them a temperature of at least 1000 degrees is required. “Presdirect”, Riccardo's program Iacona aired yesterday Monday 18 March in prime time on Rai 3, he told this invisible enemy through a journey to the most contaminated areas in Italy and the rest of Europe in the story “Stop poisons” (with Teresa Paoli, Paola Vecchia, Giuseppe Laganà, Raffaele Marco Della Monica, Fabio Colazzo, Matteo Del Bò).

Origin of #PFAS: what are they, where are they found and why are they so dangerous? #PresaDirect pic.twitter.com/kqrvmvrjMV — Presa Diretta (@Presa_Diretta) March 18, 2024

“When I discovered my values ​​from the tests, the world collapsed around me: will I be able to have children? If so, what do I risk transmitting?” Antoinette discovered that she had very high levels of #PFAS in the blood, as well as the whole family, including his son Yuri.#PresaDirect pic.twitter.com/9UJc2dkQKv — Presa Diretta (@Presa_Diretta) March 18, 2024

The episode started from Veneto, where it all began and where Miteni has been producing a type of Pfas for over 50 years and now faces prosecution for environmental disaster. In Piedmont the Belgian chemical group Solvay still produces Pfas.

“The well is closed forever, due to the presence of C6O4 and other types of #PFAS.” Montecastello was a quiet Piedmontese town, 10km from Alessandria, until, in June 2020, #Harp he noted #PFAS in the well that supplies drinking water.#PresaDirect pic.twitter.com/XQ0ICeCdmj — Presa Diretta (@Presa_Diretta) March 18, 2024

In Tuscany a new Greenpeace investigation confirms that some industrial districts contribute to PFAS contamination of surface water.

And then in the Faroe Islands, between Great Britain and Iceland, where many inhabitants have traces of Pfas in their blood and where the leading expert on these substances, Philippe Grandjean, is conducting research on the effects on the human body.

“Ours is a direct message to all those who produce polluting substances and release them into nature without thinking about where they end up.”

Pál Weihe. We went to the #FaroeIslands where many inhabitants have traces of #PFAS in the blood.#PresaDirect pic.twitter.com/ojpD89w6Sg — Presa Diretta (@Presa_Diretta) March 18, 2024

The European Union has questioned the dangers of these substances: Norway, Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands and Denmark have called for PFAS to be banned altogether. Italy did not comment on the matter, despite being one of the European countries most polluted by Pfas. Thousands of people living in contaminated areas suffer from even fatal pathologies and the industry is trying to take action with new technologies to “live without Pfas”.

“There are no harmful substances in our products, including #PFAS. The production is 100% biodegradable.”

Kasper Larsen, CEO Pure Print. In 2020 the #Denmark became the first country in the world to ban the use of food containers with #PFAS.#PresaDirect pic.twitter.com/4pk6Z1NY9p — Presa Diretta (@Presa_Diretta) March 18, 2024

But getting rid of these toxic substances is not easy and reclaiming poisoned rivers and lands requires a very high cost so much so that Le Monde journalist Stéphane Horel said: “PFAS pollution represents the bankruptcy of the modern era.”