New bombs in ‘At the bottom there is room’! Chapter 265 of the América Televisión series has shown how Francesca Maldini discovered Diego Montalbán’s infidelity with Claudia Llanos. The test videos left “Noni” devastated, because such a betrayal was not expected from the man who swore eternal love to her. Fans celebrate that the truth has come to light; however, a potential death would be close to the plot. If you do not want to miss what will happen, in the following lines we leave you more details.

Watch the preview of chapter 265 of ‘There is room at the bottom’

When does chapter 265 of ‘In the background there is room 10’ come out?

Chapter 265 of ‘Al fondo hay sitio 10’ will premiere this Tuesday, July 18. According to the advance, Francesca Maldini will threaten Diego Montalbán with a firearm. This after seeing the intimate videos that her still husband starred in with Claudia Llanos.

What time does ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ show?

‘Al fondo hay sitio’ can be tuned in from 8.40 pm, just after ‘EEG’ ends its broadcasts and before ‘Luz de Luna 3’ takes the lead on the channel’s television schedule.

“There is room at the bottom” exposed Diego’s infidelity and destroyed Francesca. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

On which channel does ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ season 10 show?

In case you don’t know, ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ can be seen through América TV. But it is not the only option to tune in to the series.

SEE America TV LIVE online

In case you don’t know, you can watch América TV LIVE online through the official América TVGO website or the application of the same name. You just have to make sure you have an active profile and that’s it!