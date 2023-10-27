After more than a year of inactivity, after his departure from Arkea-Samsic, Nairo Quintana is ready to compete again and he would do so with the team that led him to achieve his greatest achievements, the Movistar Team.

EL TIEMPO confirmed with sources close to both parties that the issue is on a very good path and that the announcement would be made in the next few hours.

This was the rapprochement between Nairo and Movistar

For several months, the 33-year-old rider from Boyacá was looking for a rapprochement with the squad he manages. Eusebio Unzue, but that the initial answer had always been no.

Eusebio Unzue, director of the Movistar Team.

However, conversations between Quintana and Movistar resumed in recent weeks, in which the panorama was clarified and the path for the Colombian’s return to the telephone squad was paved.

Nairo is currently in Mexico and, according to the source consulted by EL TIEMPO, he is only waiting for Movistar’s authorization to make the announcement.

This was Nairo’s brilliant time at Movistar

Nairo was signed by Movistar in 2012, after having won, with the Colombia es Pasión shirt, the Tour de L’Avenir in 2010. His first victory with that squad was the Vuelta a Murcia, in the year of his arrival, in which he also won a stage at the Criterium del Dauphiné.

In 2013 was his big explosion, he had a brilliant Tour de France, in which he finished second behind Chris Froome, and in which he won a stage and the mountain and best young jerseys.

The following year he achieved his first major, the Giro d’Italia, ahead of his compatriot Rigoberto Urán, and then achieved two other podiums in the Tour: second in 2015 and third in 2016, the year in which he also won the Vuelta a España and finished second in the UCI WorldTour.

Nairo Quintana, Colombian cyclist.

With Movistar, Nairo won the Tirreno Adriatico twice (2015 and 2017) and also won the Tour of the Basque Country (2013), the Tour of Catalonia (2016) and the Tour de Romandie (2016).

Nairo left Movistar at the end of 2019, after winning stages of the Tour and the Vuelta that year, but with a worn-out relationship with the team, especially with the other leader of the team at the time, the Spanish Mikel Landa.

In 2020 he signed for Arkea-Samsic and with this squad he won five races, in addition to being sixth in the Tour de France in 2022. However, he was disqualified from this last race after testing positive for tramadol, a substance that was not in the list of doping substances, for which he was not sanctioned.

Quintana left Arkea after that suspension and during 2023 he did not have a team. He participated in the road nationals, in which he finished in third place. Now, he is preparing to return to the team where he performed best.

SPORTS

More Sports news