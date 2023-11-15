He Al Ittihad of Saudi Arabiawhich has stars such as Karim Benzema, Ngolo Kanté and Fabinho in its ranks, has a new coach and it is nothing less than Marcelo Gallardothe winningest coach in the history of River Plate, who is without directing after the 2022 season, when he left the “Millonario” club.
Saudi Arabia is trying to imitate the MLS model, although it is achieving it by leaps and bounds, hiring international stars in exchange for a lot of money, such as the clear examples of Neymar Júnior, in Al-Hilal, and Cristiano Ronaldo, in Al Nassr, and the aforementioned stars in the future “Muñeco” team.
In the last few hours, according to what the journalist specializing in transfer market movements Fabrizio Romano reported, Julen Lopetegui said no to Al-Ittihad, who was in an intense search for a coach, so it appeared as plan B the alternative of Marcelo Gallardo, who had just rejected several job proposals since he apparently had no interest in directing in the short term.
However, everything took a 360 degree turn, since both Gallardo and his coaching staff already verbally agreed with the Arab club to sign a one and a half year contract. What remains is that in the next few hours they travel to Arab soil to sign the bond and start working. It must be remembered that he was very close to taking over at Olympique Marseille a few months ago and then he ended up rejecting the proposal.
Al-Ittihad is in fifth place in the Saudi Arabian league with 24 points as a result of seven wins, three draws and three losses. according to the site live results. The absolute leader, with thirteen games played, is Al-Hilal with 35 units and behind is Al-Nassr with 31.
Since he left River in November 2022, many offers arose and he rejected all of them, from these teams: Olympique Marseille, Lyon, Ajax, Flamengo, Valencia and Leeds United.
