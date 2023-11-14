Luis Díaz has already left behind the sad episode of the kidnapping of his parents, Luis Manuel Díaz and Cilenis Marulanda, and, with general support from the world of football, he continues to shine with Liverpool.

The guajiro is also expected in the next few hours in Barranquilla, where he will join the training sessions of the Colombian National Team, thinking about the double date of the qualifying round for the 2026 World Cup in North America.

The great moment that Díaz is experiencing in England has put him in the sights of other teams and now, according to press reports, he could change clubs and move to another giant of world football, FC Barcelona.

It should be remembered that the Catalan club was interested in the Colombian, but could not sign him due to financial reasons: they had to transfer one of their figures from that time and everything indicated that the Frenchman Ousmane Dembelé was going to make room for Díaz.

However, Dembelé did not agree to leave Barça and that is why Lucho did not arrive at a club of which he is a confessed fan.

This is how Luis Díaz could arrive at Barcelona

Now, according to journalist Christian Martín, from DSports, the option for Díaz to join Barcelona could be reactivated.

“At Liverpool they are expecting an offer for Luis Díaz from Barcelona at some point. We know that he is a self-confessed Basrcelona fan, that he and his family would like it. “Laporta wanted to bring him but the numbers didn’t work,” said Martín.

Díaz’s arrival in Catalonia is linked to the transfer of a player from Barça to Liverpool. And, according to Martín’s version, the one who could wear red would be the Dutchman Frenkie de Jong, 26 years old, the same age as the Colombian.

BARCELONA WOULD GO TO THE CHARGE FOR LUIS DÍAZ 🚨 ▶️ The Spanish team would be interested in the Liverpool player and Frenkie De Jong could enter the negotiation.

For now, the issue is only market speculation and Díaz maintains good numbers with Liverpool, a club with which he has played 61 games, scored 15 goals and contributed 9 assists, since his arrival in January 2022.

