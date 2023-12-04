James Rodríguez is about to finish a good semester with Sao Paulo. In the Brazilian team he rediscovered his football, had more regularity and visibility, in addition to strengthening himself to play in the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup with the Colombia selection.

However, James is not an undisputed starter in the São Paulo clubsince coach Dorival Junior has not been able to consolidate the Colombian, due to his delay in adaptation after each Fifa date, and because he has had injuries that have kept him away from the competition for short periods.

With everything and that, James He has stood out in the games he has played and fans have high expectations for 2024. However, The cucuteño left the doors open for his future, casting doubt on its continuity in Sao Paulo.

In the last hours, a bombshell was dropped about the ’10’ of the National Team. According to the Brazilian press, James would leave Sao Paulo and sign for another giant in that country. There are many and very strong reasons to be signed by an American champion.

According to journalist Oswaldo Araujo, “Fluminense has already started contacts with midfielder James Rodríguez, who is leaving Sao Paulo.”

James Rodríguez, Sao Paulo player. Photo: Sao Paulo FC press office.

Araujo is recognized for following the news of the current Copa Libertadores champion. He assures that James was “requested by the coach Fernando Diniz and it also passed the scrutiny of Marcelo, who counts James as one of his best friends,” since they both agreed on Real Madrid and Olympiacos.

On the part of the Fluminense board there would be another powerful reason to try to sign James Rodríguez: “So that his compatriotJhon Arias, have more desire to stay in the team”, because he has the option of going out to European football.

🚨EXCLUSIVE🚨 Fluminense has started contacts with meia James Rodríguez, who is leaving São Paulo. The player was requested by coach Fernando Diniz and also passed the hair of Marcelo, who had James as one of his best friends. E ai, tricolor, gostou? 🇮🇹⌛️ pic.twitter.com/jIXyhyrCUx — Oswaldo Araujo (@OswaldoAraujoRj) December 2, 2023

Oswaldo Araujo indicated that James’ image would be important for any decision that Arias may make, since “Jhon has James as his idol in life and the simple interest in the Rio tricolor would have left him very excited.”

SPORTS

*With information from Futbolred

