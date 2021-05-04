José Mourinho was dismissed from his position as Tottenham coach, after the 2-2 draw against Everton that left Spurs 5 points behind fourth-placed in the next Champions League, in seventh place in the table. But not all of it is bad news for the Portuguese coach: it is that, a few days later, Mou closed an agreement with Roma to direct the first team from next season.

The club announced the news on its social networks: “Roma are pleased to announce that José Mourinho will be the new coach of the first team from the 2021/22 season.”

🤝 𝐔𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋𝐄🤝 L ‘#ASRome The list of announcements by José Mourinho will be the new Technical Responsible for the Prima Squadra from the 2021-22 station! pic.twitter.com/Brko17N56B – AS Roma (@OfficialASRoma) May 4, 2021

Mourinho also confessed how he accepted the proposal and left a message to the fans on the club’s networks: “After meeting the leadership and Tiago Pinto, I understood their ambition to win. Together we want to build a winning project. The incredible passion of the Roma fans convinced me to accept the position. Daje Roma! “, Said the 58-year-old coach.

“Dopo essermi confronted the owner with Tiago Pinto ho capito immediately as soon as the ambizione di questa Società was released. L’incredibile passione dei tifosi della Roma mi has agreed ad accettare l’incarico. Leave Rome! ”. 💬 𝑱𝒐𝒔𝒆́ 𝑴𝒐𝒖𝒓𝒊𝒏𝒉𝒐 – AS Roma (@OfficialASRoma) May 4, 2021

In addition, the Italian institution issued a statement in which it communicated that the current DT, Paulo Fonseca, will leave the club at the end of the season. “On behalf of everyone at Roma, we would like to thank Paulo Fonseca for his hard work and leadership of the past two years,” they expressed and in the same vein they continued: “Paulo guided the team in many challenges, including the pandemic of the coronavirus and the change of owner and he did it with selfless integrity and great character, “they wrote, flattering Fonseca.

They also wished him success in his future and gave him more words of thanks from different members of the club.

L ‘#ASRome communicate with Paulo Fonseca lascerà il Club at the end of the stagione – AS Roma (@OfficialASRoma) May 4, 2021

Mourinho has a long career as a coach that began in 2000/01 at Benfica, and then continued his career in Leiria (01/02), Porto (02/04), Chelsea (04/07), Inter (08 / 10), Real Madrid (10/13), Chelsea (13/15), Manchester United (16/18) and Tottenham (19/21).