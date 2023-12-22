Chieti, bomb in ex-husband's car: a lawyer investigated. The video of the explosion with the man inside the car

She wanted to kill her ex-husband and is believed to have ordered it of the attack in which he, an officer of the financial police, was unharmed after a bomb exploded in his car. With these accusations, a 38-year-old lawyer from San Vito Chietino (Chieti) is under investigation for complicity in attempted murder and detention and carrying in a public place of explosive.

WATCH THE VIDEO

The investigation is conducted by the prosecutor's office Republic of Napleswhich entrusted the Carabinieri with the investigation into the arson ambush which occurred last March 21st in Bacoli, from which the soldier – on duty in Campania – escaped by throwing himself out of a car window car on fire. They are also under investigation for the same crimes Franco Pierno50 years old from San Severo (Foggia), locked up in prison since last October, believed to be the material executor, i.e. the one who pressed the button on the remote control that activated the device, and his son-in-law Giovanni Di Stefano31 years old from Lesina (Foggia), on the loose as Pagliarone.

To frame Pierno the images from the cameras: four different video surveillance systems immortalized him at the sites of the attack. The man also appears to have stayed on the night between 20 and 21 March less than 400 meters away from the road where the explosion occurred. According to the prosecution, the device used is an explosive device which, as well as being expertly crafted, is deadly.

Subscribe to the newsletter

