The arrival of a new coach to the Chilean team took much longer than expected and the neighboring country began to lose patience. A little over a month before the next qualifying date, two Argentine DTs were already ruled out: Matías Almeyda and Hernán Crespo, who were priority options. But now, another compatriot sounds to lead the Red and it is a covered: Matías Biscay.

“The search for the ANFP falls into despair: now Biscay appears” , title The Mercury, the main Chilean newspaper, which dedicated a page to the subject. From these lines, it is suggested that Almeyda’s refusal -he will continue in the MLS- hit hard between the leaders and the urgencies they took to look for new names.

Interest in Biscay was reflected in the newspaper El Mercurio. Photo: El Mercurio newspaper

Regarding Biscay, right hand of Marcelo Gallardo since the beginning of his cycle in River, they emphasize that He led the team in the two Libertadores finals that he won in recent years: in 2015 against Tigres at the Monumental and in 2018, against Boca, in Madrid.

The same media indicates that the name of Antonio Mohamed, who had been offered to the ANFP, but was postponed by the possibilities of Almeyda and Crespo (The latter would continue his career in São Paulo).

At some point, Biscay was even designated in Núñez as the name that could give a harmonious continuity to the Gallardo cycle, taking into account that he knows the group and shares the way of working. With Chile interested, will it be your time to make the leap?

JCH.

