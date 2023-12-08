The legendary coach Pep Guardiola for the first time he spoke about his retirement. The technical director of Manchester City He referred to his supposed departure from football in the run-up to the Premier League match that his team lost 1-0. against Unai Emery’s Aston Villa.

The Spanish strategist was clear when mentioning the possibility of his retirement at 52 years of age. “If we (Manchester City) win the treble this season, I will retire. That’s for sure,” Guardiola said on Amazon TV, in what appears to be an attempt to take pressure off his team about the obligation to win again Premier, Cup and Champions League.

Guardiola added: “I know it’s extremely difficult with the incredible teams there have been in England, and only one with Sir Alex Ferguson (Manchester United) did it and ourselves last season,” he said.

According to the newspaper Brandthe strategist is confident that Manchester City, which is currently fourth in the Premier League, six points behind the leader Arsenal, will reach its best level when the season arrives. important dates on the calendar to add their fourth consecutive Premier League.

Guardiola also stated that he trusts the level his team has shown. “My feeling today is that we are going to win the Premier League. “If we play at the level we showed against Liverpool and Tottenham, we will win again,” he said.

He concluded by showing his optimism in the face of the challenge: “We feel that we are going to do it again, knowing that it is not easy because no team has done it yet… The difficulty is there and was there last season, but if you ask me today what I feel “We will do it again,” he said.

