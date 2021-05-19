ofMomir Takac shut down

A World War II bomb is discovered on a construction site in Frankfurt am Main. A densely populated area is being cleared. The bomb has to be blown up.

Frankfurt am Main – A World War II bomb weighing 500 kilograms was discovered during dredging work in Frankfurt am Main. Therefore, 25,000 people have to leave their homes on Wednesday. The city announced this in the evening. The bomb had to be detonated in a controlled manner because of the design and the condition on site.

An uncontrolled detonation would cause massive damage to buildings in the densely populated district of Nordend and pose a great risk to human life. A hospital is also being evacuated in the security zone. A larger evacuation center was built in the Frankfurt ice rink.

Bomb found in Frankfurt: start of the demolition unclear

Ordnance clearance specialists requested 70 truckloads of earth to cover the bomb. A load of 4.5 kilos of explosives should be attached to the dud, said a spokeswoman for the Darmstadt regional council responsible for the ordnance disposal service in Hesse at the request of the German press agency.

The bomb was discovered during dredging work in Schwarzburgstrasse at noon. When the actual blasting work can begin and how long it will take is still unclear. “According to the ordnance disposal service, defusing is necessary as soon as possible,” wrote the fire brigade on Twitter.

Bomb found in Frankfurt: public transport massively restricted

Several underground, tram and bus lines could be interrupted or diverted until 11.30 p.m. due to the bomb, said the Frankfurt Transport Company.

The site is located in a residential area with Wilhelminian-style apartment buildings and right next to a former World War II bunker and near a playground. A huge bomb was recently defused in the Bavarian town of Mühldorf am Inn. A bomb * was also found and defused at Munich Airport.