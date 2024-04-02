A bomb is found in Wiesbaden. Several thousand people have to leave their houses and apartments. It is already clear when the bomb will be defused.

Find: A 500 kilo bomb like this one was discovered in Wiesbaden Image: dpa

NAfter a bomb was found in the Biebrich district of Wiesbaden, around 10,000 people had to leave their apartments and houses on Wednesday. As the city announced on Tuesday evening, the 500 kilogram bomb should be defused or exploded by around 12 noon on Wednesday at the latest. “For this purpose, an evacuation in the area is necessary by Wednesday, April 3, 9 a.m.,” it said.

The bomb was previously discovered during construction work. For defusing or controlled demolition, an evacuation within a radius of around 1,000 meters is necessary. Citizens would be informed of further details as soon as they are known.

The city of Wiesbaden provides information about the case on its website. There you will find a document with answers to frequently asked questions, what to do in the event of an evacuation.