Vandalism of “students”. A group of 30 young people, posing as high school students, took to the streets of the city to commit a series of acts of vandalism, in which there were assaults, robbery, destruction, even aggression and injuries to people who tried to prevent looting. On the one hand, a group of high school students, dressed normally, visited the shops requesting help for the festivities that are intended to celebrate Student’s Day. Later, that group joined.

Washington. A powerful bomb exploded at the Pentagon, opening a 30-inch-diameter hole in the floor of a women’s restroom, releasing thousands of gallons of water, causing damage to the Air Force computer center, two floors higher. below. The attack, for which responsibility was attributed to the extremist organization of the “Weathermen”, caused no casualties. Spokesmen for the organization stated that the attack was a response to the intensification of the war in Vietnam.

The Department of Defense ordered that security measures at the Pentagon, the nerve center of the US military establishment and the largest office building in the world, be rigidly increased starting at seven in the morning. Various organizations plan to hold large rallies in Washington with the stated purpose of blocking access to the Pentagon. There were also threats of several dynamite attacks.

May 20, 1997

In anxiety neighbors of the high. The violence and drug trafficking activities keep the inhabitants of the highlands in constant anxiety, where assaults and murders occur daily with impunity, hence the importance of state authorities strengthening their security schemes in an emerging manner. In the municipalities of Choix and El Fuerte is where this type of phenomenon occurs most, mainly in the rancherías, as there are no sources of employment and there is a marked addiction to drugs. The crimes are both of the common order and federal.

Chapa knows who killed Posadas. Mexico City The arrest in Spain of former prosecutor Pablo Chapa Bezanilla will help clarify the assassination of Cardinal Juan Jesús Posadas, expressed the successor and archbishop of Guadalajara, Monsignor Juan Sandoval. “He knows who killed the prelate,” said Sandoval, who has insisted that authorities reveal the killers. Chapa, who was in charge of the investigation of this murder, fled the country after being removed from his new position as an investigator in another homicide, that of José Francisco Ruiz Massieu.

Bombshell in Vietnam. Hanoi. An explosion rocked a military base and its surroundings in southern Vietnam, killing a three-year-old infant and a young woman. Hundreds of homes suffered material damage and 45 were injured. Eighteen of these are in serious condition and have been transferred to two hospitals in Ho Chi Minh City. According to a local newspaper, an artillery shell exploded inside an empty warehouse and the explosion reverberated with such force that it brought down nearby buildings.