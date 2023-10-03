The former Spanish commissionerl José Manuel Villarejo has declared to the Catalan radio station RAC1 that the real Madrid “somehow” he had already “tried the same thing” before the Barcelonain relation to the possible payment to obtain favorable arbitrations uncovered by the ‘Negreira case’.

Villarejo, former commissioner of the national police, made these statements while talking about the former president of Barcelona, Sandro Rosell, whom he investigated for his relationship with the independence movement, although he later discovered that it was not what he expected, as he admitted.

“Sandro Rosell brings me into the subject because he appears in a series of conversations where he is pointed out along with another series of personalities from Catalonia as, let’s say, linked to the independence movement (…). The only thing I saw was that he was a lobbyist who, in addition, had had a series of actions regarding the issue of match-fixing referees,” he revealed.

Sandro Rosell? They asked him, to which he replied: “Let’s all the presidents” and asked if Florentino Perez also tried to fix matches, he assured: “Somehow, in Real Madrid before that – the ‘Negreira case – the same thing had already been detected.”

Florentino Pérez, president of Real Madrid.

“Understand that my job is intelligence work. A job where I put my information into intelligence notes and that information is prosecuted or not depending on whether it is verified or not,” he added.

When asked why in the case of Barcelona it has been prosecuted and in that of Real Madrid, it has not, he responded: “It is impossible to prosecute in this country something that affects Don Florentino. Come on, it would be a suicide who dares to do it. “.

