Innocent residents became victims of a fight in the underworld last year. It was probably about stolen cocaine from the well-known drug criminal Isaac B.. Twice the wrong address has been the target of attacks in Rotterdam-West. The mistake has major consequences: one man is seriously injured by a hand grenade, another has to duck from at least fifteen bullets, it became apparent during the trial on Thursday.
Adrianne de Koning
Latest update:
2:05 PM
